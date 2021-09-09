WTAP conference room dedicated to former employee Dave Howell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A special dedication ceremony was held for a long-time employee who passed away last year tragically due to Covid-19.

James David Howell, who went by Dave, was a beloved community member and employee at WTAP.

On Wednesday, September 8, WTAP named its conference room after Howell and held a balloon release ceremony in his honor.

Family, friends, and co-workers were present for the dedication, and the family was grateful for the appreciation shown for Dave.

Dave’s wife, Cheryl Howell, described her late husband as intelligent, kind, loving, and just the best. She said in their 40 years of marriage, it was just bliss.

Since Dave’s passing, Cheryl Howell said it has been really rough, lonely, and sad. She described some of the challenges her family has gone through since Dave’s passing in December.

“...just knowing that he’s not coming in, he’s not going to walk in the door again,” Cheryl said. “And it was tough because, with a COVID passing, you don’t have any closure, you don’t have answers, and you were not able to visit in the hospital or give them the kind of farewell that you would want to give them. I’m lucky to have my family close. They have taken good care of me, and I just have to figure out what to do with the rest of my life.”

Howell had two tenures at WTAP, most recently as a sales representative. He and his family remind us all always to be grateful. Something his two daughters Danielle and Jennifer, still live by today.

“He was a great father, we were blessed with wonderful parents, and we truly appreciate everything that WTAP has done for us since the time he was in the hospital, through the passing, and until today that just means the world to us and along with the community,” Danielle said. “It feels so good knowing how much your father was truly loved for someone who did not like attention, and we’re just blessed to have had him in our lives as long as we had.”

Dave Howell was 62 years old at the time of his passing.

