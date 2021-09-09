W.Va. suicide prevention helpline sees significant increase in calls

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the delta variant surging in the mountain state and job insecurity growing, suicide helplines are seeing an increase in calls recently.

Officials with first choice services, a group that incorporates many helplines including a suicide helpline, show a more than 50 percent increase from April of this year to now.

Experts with the group say that a lot of this is due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases coming up and the uncertainty of the pandemic ending.

“Generally, most of our lines have seen some increase. And keep in mind, we have several helplines. Including our emotional support line, the 304 line, we have the help for WV addiction and mental health line. So, we have seen a general increase in many of our lines. And a lot of it has to do with people being stressed out with the pandemic. As well as the consequences, economic fallout, et cetera, from the pandemic,” says First Choice Services director, Sheila Moran.

If you are experiencing any potential thoughts of suicide, you can dial 1-800-273-8255.

You can also click on any of the links below:

We Can All Prevent Suicide : Lifeline (suicidepreventionlifeline.org)

Home | AFSP

Prevent Suicide WV – West Virginia Suicide Prevention Council

