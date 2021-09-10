Accused Capitol rioter from West Virginia back in court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Derrick Evans plead not guilty earlier this afternoon to yet another charge, after prosecutors essentially accused him of tampering with the case.

If ultimately convicted on that count, and four previous charges, he potentially faces more than twenty years behind bars.

Prosecutors built their case against Evans based on his social media posts which they say show him taking part in the storming of the Capitol. It’s unclear what Evans, who resigned his seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates following his arrest, may have done to meddle with his criminal case. In a video conference hearing earlier this afternoon, prosecutors and Evans’ defense team asked for more time as they continue building their respective arguments and work toward a plea deal.

Evans is due before the D.C. federal judge again in early November.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.