COVID West Virginia: More schools require masks, hospitalizations up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a county alert system map that is mostly red, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Friday that 51 of 55 counties have issued some kind of mask requirement in schools.

Justice said he wants to leave mask decisions up to local officials and so far many of them have opted into it.

The state’s county alert map has no green counties, one yellow county, eight are orange, two are gold, and the rest are red.

County Alert System map on Friday, September 10. (n/a)

West Virginia COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday that more people in the state are needing ventilators than ever before. He also noted that hospitalizations as a whole have multiplied from just 52 at the beginning of July to 818 Friday.

Marsh said most of the people hospitalized are not vaccinated.

He said deaths have also increased. About six weeks ago, Marsh said the state averaged six deaths a week. Just this week there has been over 60.

There are 24,532 active cases in West Virginia. There have been 205,783 total cases.

Here’s a breakdown of cases statewide:

Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).

