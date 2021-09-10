Delta Tau Delta performs acts of kindness in memory of fraternity brother

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With it being National Suicide Prevention Month, one Marietta College fraternity is providing random acts of kindness for people on campus.

Delta Tau Delta is doing this in honor of a fraternity brother of theirs.

Grant Bauer graduated from Marietta College back in 2012 and passed away from suicide in 2014.

Fraternity brothers say that grant’s family wanted his memory to be done this way.

And because of this, DTD will be continuing this generosity even after this week.

“Just to be able to do these simple acts of kindness, it really goes a long way for us. And we know that will help anyone regardless where they’re at mentally. And so, we have just kind of been promoting that. And even when this Suicide Prevention Month is over and when this week is over, we still try to promote mental health awareness. And help anyone in need even afterwards,” says Delta Tau Delta social media coordinator, Gabe Hehr.

The fraternity also says that they will be making their facility a “safe space” for people seeking help when they have mental health concerns.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.