Advertisement

Obituary: Boone, Steve M.

Stephen Boone obit
Stephen Boone obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stephen Michael Boone, 65, of Belleville passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on February 19, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Luther Marion Boone and Janet Lucille Leach Boone Kiddy.

Steve retired from the Bureau of Public Debt where he had worked for well over twenty-five years.

He was an avid beekeeper and active in the local beekeepers community.  He enjoyed the outdoors and camping.

Steve is survived by his two daughters Michaelyn Boone, Chelsea Boone, sisters Patricia Edwards, Susan Vance and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle Alan Wigal.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with Pastor Larry Dale officiating.  

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy

Latest News

Eric Lee Wright obit
Obituary: Wright, Eric Lee
Jennifer Sue Stephens obit
Obituary: Stephens, Jennifer Sue (Flinn)
Corena Miracle obit
Obituary: Miracle, Corena M.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Meriwether, Robert Stanley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Long, James William