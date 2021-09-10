Obituary: Carver, Karen Jean

Karen Jean Carver, 74, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Jean was born April 18, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio to James and Gertrude Cameron.

She graduated Newport High School in 1966 and received her associates degree in Criminal Justice in 2011 from Washington State Community College.

She married Freddie Carver on November 25, 1985.

After high school, she worked for Public Debt and later worked for the Marietta Bible Center Church for 25 years. Jean enjoyed Legos, reading, crocheting hats for the VA, watching movies and quilting.

Jean will be deeply missed by her husband Freddie; children Larry “Rick” (Missy) Barnes, Stacey (John) Adams, Mindy (Roy) Stanley; grandchildren Jessica (Josh) Craig, Sarah (Seth) Woomer, Roy Allen Stanley, Edward Stanley, Gabriella Adams and David Adams; great grandson Tyler Craig.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call Tuesday, September 14th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. the funeral home with Dr. Myron Guiler officiating. Burial will be at Newport Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marietta Bible College, 1470 St. Rt. 60, Marietta, OH 45750.

