Obituary: Finnicum, Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Finnicum Jr, 19, of Vienna, departed this life to join his dad in Heaven August 24, 2021 after ongoing struggles leading to multiple infections in his heart and lungs.

He was born September 18, 2001, in Wheeling, WV, to Brandi Ruggiero and the late Kevin Finnicum Sr.

He is survived by his mom, DeAnna Finnicum; brother, Thomas Finnicum; maternal Grammy, Jeanie Durham of Vienna; paternal grandparents, Pappy and Mama Sam (Lee and Zlata Dulin) of Parkersburg; great-aunt, Alberta Hoff of Vienna; uncle Scott and aunt Wendy of Elizabeth, IN; and sister, Haley Davidson of Bellaire, OH.

Kevin was a 2020 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was an outstanding wrestler and an avid football and baseball player.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Finnicum Sr; paternal mamaw, Paula Finnicum; maternal papaw, Michael Durham; and paternal grandparents, Norval and Brenda Finnicum.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna, from 4-8 pm everyone is welcome to attend.

May he rest in peace as he knows how much he was greatly loved by his family and friends and will forever be missed.

Fly high my Lil’ man. Love, Mom.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in Kevin’s name to an organization of your choice or to the family for funeral expenses. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Finnicum family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.