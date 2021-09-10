Obituary: Hall, Donna Mary

Donna Mary Hall, 81, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta.

Donna was born August 29, 1940 at Moss Run, Ohio to Donald and Ida {Kinsey} Shook.

She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1958.

She married Donald Binegar on May 29, 1959, who preceded her in death in

1974. Later in life, she married Ronald Hall on June 26, 1976.

She worked as a receptionist for Charles Hairdressers for 34 years. Donna was a member of Second Congregational Church of Marietta.

Donna will be deeply missed by her husband Ronald; children Mark Binegar, Leslee (Frank) Huck, Anissa (Jamie) Miller; stepchildren Christine (John) Cunningham, Patrick (Mary) Hall, Tim Hall and Mishelle (George) Shaffer; grandchildren Kenzie (Matt) Weekley, Jon (Haley) Huck, Travis Miller and Lexi Huck; six great-grandchildren; siblings Annabelle Wolfe, Wilda Becker, Junior (Jamie) Shook and Susie (Bill) Adams.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband Donald Binegar.

Friends may call Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Wayne officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Congregational Church, 1855 Greene St., Marietta, OH 45750.

