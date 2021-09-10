Obituary: Hill, Ronald Earl

Ronald Earl Hill, 80, of Marietta, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.

Ronnie was born January 28, 1941 in Cow Run, Ohio to Earl and Audrey {Rutherford} Hill.

He was a 1959 graduate of Newport High School. Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Army where he served as an MP and earned the rank of SP-4.

He married Wilma Charlene Parker on December 19, 1969.

He retired from the Laborers Union Local #639 in 1999. Earlier employment included delivering for Apex and working for Colonial Gardens building golf courses along the east coast. Ronnie was a proud member of Masonic Lodge 308 in Macksburg and was also a Shriner with the Marietta Shrine Club. His love of cars led him to open and operate Reno Auto Sales for several years, sponsor dirt track race cars and had a great love of NASCAR. He was also an avid collector of ALL things (we won’t call it “junk”) which he would procure from estate sales, yard sales and auctions. He never missed Molly-B’s Polka Party on Wednesday evenings.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by his wife Charlene; children Jan (Bud) Smitley, Candy (Travis) Westfall, Mandy (Davey) Westfall, and Anthony Hill (Amy Miller); grandchildren Hannah Dearth, Josh, Mallory and Cameron Westfall, Jackson and Maxon Westfall; great-granddaughter Aubrey Westfall; brother Ted Hill and sister Cathy (Glen) Daugherty; sisters-in-law Carolyn Dugan and Thelma Baker; several nieces and nephews; and good friend Oren Baker.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his son-in-law Lyle Dearth Jr., Erica Stevens; brothers Jimmy, Max, Rex and Larry Hill and sisters Shirley Wheeler, Sharon Strickler and Judy Snodgrass, half brothers Lowell and Kenneth Hill, half sisters Irene Miller, Delores Grub, Theora Miller, Beulah Patterson and Phyllis Ullman.

Friends may call Monday, September 13th from 11 to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

