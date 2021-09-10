Obituary: Kerns, Steven Wayne

Steven Wayne Kerns, 62 of Little Hocking, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born at Carswell Air Force Base, Texas on March 9, 1959 and was the son of the late Charles Willard and Gloria Jean Owens Kerns.

Steven was a welder for the Cimmeron Corporation. He was an avid Harley Rider and a Mr. Fix-it. There wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix. One of his favorite places to be was in his garage fixing things for family and friends. He was a dad to everyone and never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, his ice tea (about 2 gallons a day), was a huge Ohio State Fan, enjoyed playing baseball and softball and played well into his fifties. He was always the life of the party. His family, God and Country were all very important to him.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Deborah Kerns, two sons, Michael (Sarah) Kerns of Tuppers Plain, Ohio, Cody Wayne (Sydney Benson) Kerns of Little Hocking, Ohio, three grandchildren, Josiah Michael Kerns, Mia Jane Kerns, Hadley Marie Kerns, two sisters, Debbie (Joe) Robinson of Mrytle Beach, SC, Sherrie (Rick) Dotson of Belpre, Ohio, brother, Mark (Tammy) Kerns of Vincent, Ohio, and a special mother-in-law, Elaine Rollins of Little Hocking, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor David Hubbard officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, the time of services on Monday.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

