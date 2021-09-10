Advertisement

Obituary: Miracle, Corena M.

Corena Miracle obit
Corena Miracle obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Corena M. Miracle, 87, of Parkersburg passed away September 9, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

She was born January 20, 1935 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Ira O. and Melissa D. Lemon Null. She was a cake decorator at Marietta College. Corena enjoyed travelling, reading and loved her church and family. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Corena is survived by two daughters, Christine Miracle of Mineral Wells and Teresa Jackson (Henry) of Parkersburg; a son, Rickie Miracle (Joy) of Parkersburg; a daughter-in-law, Judy Miracle of Mineral Wells; a sister, Modena Wilkerson of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Adam and Rickie Miracle, Jr., Melissa Blake, Kristi Skinner and Sean Jackson; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Miracle; a son, Michael James Miracle; a sister, Margurite Beard; and a brother, Charles Null.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Phil Howerton officiating. Burial will be at Herndon Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy

Latest News

Eric Lee Wright obit
Obituary: Wright, Eric Lee
Jennifer Sue Stephens obit
Obituary: Stephens, Jennifer Sue (Flinn)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Meriwether, Robert Stanley
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Long, James William