Obituary: Miracle, Corena M.

Corena M. Miracle, 87, of Parkersburg passed away September 9, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living.

She was born January 20, 1935 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Ira O. and Melissa D. Lemon Null. She was a cake decorator at Marietta College. Corena enjoyed travelling, reading and loved her church and family. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Corena is survived by two daughters, Christine Miracle of Mineral Wells and Teresa Jackson (Henry) of Parkersburg; a son, Rickie Miracle (Joy) of Parkersburg; a daughter-in-law, Judy Miracle of Mineral Wells; a sister, Modena Wilkerson of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Adam and Rickie Miracle, Jr., Melissa Blake, Kristi Skinner and Sean Jackson; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Miracle; a son, Michael James Miracle; a sister, Margurite Beard; and a brother, Charles Null.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Phil Howerton officiating. Burial will be at Herndon Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

