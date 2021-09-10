Obituary: Stalnaker, Jr., Bantz William “Sonny”

Bantz William “Sonny” Stalnaker, Jr. 83, of Tanner, WV passed away September 4, 2021 at his residence.

He was born October 26, 1937 in Spencer, WV, a son of the late Bantz W. and Flora Mae Connolly Stalnaker.

Sonny was retired from O’Ames and loved hunting, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Ruth Coffey Stalnaker; his children, Jeff Stalnaker of Parkersburg, Sherry (Kenny) Spears of Tanner, WV, Sheila Snyder of Parkersburg, Shelley (Scott) Doss of Parkersburg, Deann (Jim) Gregory of South Point, Ohio, and Billy (Kathy) Stalnaker of Proctorville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker; two sisters, Dollie Eaton and Grace Stalnaker; a daughter-in-law, Penny Stalnaker and a stepson, Darrell Baylous.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Collins Cemetery, Stumptown, WV with Pastor Ray Hall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Sonny’s memory.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Stalnaker family.

