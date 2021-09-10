Obituary: Stephens, Jennifer Sue (Flinn)

Jennifer Sue (Flinn) Stephens, 61, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord following a long illness on Friday, September 10, 2021.

She was born May 1, 1960 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Virgil N. and Mary Lou Richards Flinn.

Jennifer was a 1978 graduate of Parkersburg South High School where she was in the band and flag corp. She had worked as a teller for Wesbanco and district manager for Sears Portrait Studios. Jennifer was a gifted musician and played many instruments; including piano which she played for various churches. Her primary role was serving as her husband’s right hand in his 30 year ministry. They most recently served 13 ½ years at Homeland Community Church.

She is survived by her husband, Reverend Brady David Stephens; one son, Parker David Stephens; one sister, Vicky Thomas (Daniel); three brothers, V. Steven Flinn (Shari), Joseph P. Flinn (Angie) and Timothy J. Flinn (Amy); several nieces and nephews who she dearly loved; and her father-in-law, Charles Stephens.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Donna Joan Stephens and an infant niece, Angel.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Pastors Melody Smith and David Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Corbin Cemetery, Waverly, West Virginia. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A special thanks to Cathy Davis, a dear friend who came from North Carolina to help care for Jennifer during her last week.

