Obituary: Wilson, James

James Michael “Mike” Wilson, 65, it is with great sadness that on September 7, 2021 the Cleveland Browns lost their biggest fan and we lost our brother to COVID-19.

He was born October 8, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James E. Wilson and Barbara Leonhart Wilson Frame.

Mike was a graduate of Parkersburg High School class of 1975 and a proud member of Local Labors Union 1085 for 39 years. He loved football, golf and The Lord.

He is survived by his son, Scott Stanley; brothers, David (Debbie) Wilson and Scott Wilson all of Parkersburg; sister, Kelly (Steve) Snider of Belpre; nieces, Heather McBride of Florida and Marianne Fitzwater (David) of Fayetteville, WV; and several aunts and cousins;

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm Saturday, with Reverend Jack Withrow officiating. Cleveland Browns attire welcomed, GO BROWNS!!!!

