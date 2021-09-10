Advertisement

Obituary: Wright, Eric Lee

Eric Lee Wright obit
Eric Lee Wright obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eric Lee Wright, 32 of Cutler, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 9, 2021.

He was born July 30, 1989 and was the son of Danny Lee Wright and Cheryl Ann Simmons Love.  He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier.

Survivors include his mother and step father, Cheryl and David Love of Cutler, Ohio, his father, Danny Lee Wright, his brothers, his partner, Randell Gregory Wright of Virginia, Andrew (Melissa) Wright of Cutler, Ohio, stepbrothers, Jeff Sydenstricker, Michael (Stephanie) Wright, Brian Boice and James (Kara) Love.  Also surviving are his grandmother, Loretta Simmons and 2 nephews.

At Eric’s request there will be no services or visitation.  Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bartlett Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron
Woman injured in pedestrian versus car wreck

Latest News

Donna Hall obit
Obituary: Hall, Donna Mary
Karen Carver obit
Obituary: Carver, Karen Jean
Ronald Hill obit
Obituary: Hill, Ronald Earl
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jr., Bantz William “Sonny”