Obituary: Wright, Eric Lee

Eric Lee Wright, 32 of Cutler, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 9, 2021.

He was born July 30, 1989 and was the son of Danny Lee Wright and Cheryl Ann Simmons Love. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier.

Survivors include his mother and step father, Cheryl and David Love of Cutler, Ohio, his father, Danny Lee Wright, his brothers, his partner, Randell Gregory Wright of Virginia, Andrew (Melissa) Wright of Cutler, Ohio, stepbrothers, Jeff Sydenstricker, Michael (Stephanie) Wright, Brian Boice and James (Kara) Love. Also surviving are his grandmother, Loretta Simmons and 2 nephews.

At Eric’s request there will be no services or visitation. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bartlett Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.