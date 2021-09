PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Samara Nunn is a senior soccer player at Parkersburg South High School.

She has a 3.75 GPA, and volunteers at the Salvation Army when she’s not playing sports or studying.

Samara hopes to play soccer at the college level, but first is intent on leading the Lady Patriots on another post-season run.

