Washington County man indicted for fentanyl death

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Grand Jury has indicted two men on drug charges-and one of them is accused of giving a lethal dose of fentanyl to another man.

Glenn Roger Johnson, Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death last January 31 of Jason Harper.

The indictment says Johnson sold fentanyl to Harper at a residence on Tenth Street in Marietta.

Johnson also was indicted by the grand jury for corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Another man, Jordan Walker, is indicted along with Johnson for possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

That indictment includes a specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Johnson is being held at the Washington County Jail.

In another case, the grand jury indicted Andrew Rowland for an incident on August 3.

Prosecutor Nicole Coil says Rowland’s estranged wife, Beverly, suffered multiple stab wounds during an argument at a bar in Beverly, Ohio. She was later released from Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Andrew Rowland is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and felonious assault.

