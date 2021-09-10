Advertisement

Washington County man indicted for fentanyl death

Gavel, generic
Gavel, generic(Pablo)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Grand Jury has indicted two men on drug charges-and one of them is accused of giving a lethal dose of fentanyl to another man.

Glenn Roger Johnson, Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death last January 31 of Jason Harper.

The indictment says Johnson sold fentanyl to Harper at a residence on Tenth Street in Marietta.

Johnson also was indicted by the grand jury for corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Another man, Jordan Walker, is indicted along with Johnson for possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

That indictment includes a specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case.

Johnson is being held at the Washington County Jail.

In another case, the grand jury indicted Andrew Rowland for an incident on August 3.

Prosecutor Nicole Coil says Rowland’s estranged wife, Beverly, suffered multiple stab wounds during an argument at a bar in Beverly, Ohio. She was later released from Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Andrew Rowland is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence and felonious assault.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous authorities come together for search and rescue of 7-year-old boy
Missing little boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
Body of first responder from Wood County returned to Parkersburg
Aaron Smith obit
Obituary: Smith, Aaron
Obituary: Wilson, James Michael “Mike”
Obituary: Wilson, James Michael “Mike”
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy
Obituary: Mitchell, Randy

Latest News

WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID West Virginia: More schools require masks, hospitalizations up
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye Band of the Week
WTAP News @ 6 - Fort Frye Band of the Week