Woman injured in pedestrian versus car wreck

(MGN)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio - A woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Marietta around 8:12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of the Putnam Street Bridge and Front Street.

Marietta Chief of Police Aaron Nedeff said the woman was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries. As of 10:30 Friday morning, she was in stable condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Names have not yet been released and police are still investigating the wreck.

