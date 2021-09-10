WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Beginning Monday, September 13, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities.

The policy lasts until October 6, when university officials say public health conditions will be reevaluated.

The new requirement supersedes a temporary revision announcement on August 17 for classrooms and labs.

Everyone entering campus buildings and facilities must wear a mask properly above the nose and keep it on while inside. Members of the WVU community do not need to wear a mask indoors when in personal office spaces, in small gatherings of 10 or less on residence hall floors and rooms, in personal vehicles, when eating or drinking, or while engaging in fitness activities.

Because it is primarily an outdoor event, this mask requirement also does not include areas of Milan Puskar Stadium (i.e., restrooms, suites, press box) at this time. However, the University continues to strongly encourage masks to be worn in the Hall of Traditions, suites, restrooms or other indoor areas at the stadium.

Masks continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through Jan. 18, 2022, under federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.

The number of students in isolation or under quarantine is lower now than at the same time last year, and vaccination verification rates continue to climb among students and employees.

Currently, vaccination verification rates across the WVU system are as follows:

Morgantown Staff/Faculty – 73.83%

Morgantown Students – 76.70%

Keyser Staff/Faculty – 73.21%

Keyser Students – 34.83%

Beckley Staff/Faculty – 75.36%

Beckley Students – 53.55%

“I am encouraged to see that more of our students and employees are choosing to be vaccinated,” President Gordon Gee said.

“However, we must continue to do our part as a campus community to mitigate spread and not add to the strain on the healthcare system,” Gee continued. “This revision to our mask guidelines is a necessary extension of the common sense, data-driven approach we have taken since the pandemic began.”

WVU strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated and to verify their vaccine status at http://myhousing.wvu.edu.

WVU Medicine Student Health has the Pfizer vaccine available for WVU students at its clinic in the Health and Education Building. Walk-in appointments are offered during regular business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Monongalia County Health Department offers free vaccinations by appointment on most days at its facility at 453 Van Voorhis Rd. Anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can call the Monongalia County Health Department at 304-598-5119 to schedule an appointment.

Other vaccination opportunities can be found at vaccines.gov. Vaccines continue to be readily available across the country.

The University also continues to partner with the Monongalia County Health Department to hold vaccination clinics and testing on campus.

Free COVID-19 community testing is available at the Student Recreation Center:

Mondays – 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays – noon to 4 p.m.

Thursdays – 8 a.m. to noon

Fridays – 8 a.m. to noon

Community testing is open to WVU students, employees and residents of Monongalia County. No appointment is required.

