2021 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Lots of local victories for teams in the Mid-Ohio Valley on this football Friday.

The Parkersburg Big Reds got their first win of the season over the Capital Cougars. It was a one score game, as the Big Reds won 28-20.

Down South, the Patriots also got the win at home, as they were taking on Woodrow Wilson, they got a big victory 61-13.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets got their second win in a row, as they took down Ravenswood 35-8.

The Ritchie County Rebels won a thriller over Wahama 50-48.

The Gilmer County Titans knock off the Wirt County Tigers 39-12.

Over in Ohio, the Belpre Golden Eagles got the first win of the Jimmie Bell era, in a 45-0 shutout over the Federal Hocking Lancers.

The Warren Warriors faced off against River, and won 54-24. Jason Williams ran for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns on the night.

Marietta faced off against Richard Wright, a charter school from D.C., and got the blowout win 40-12.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.