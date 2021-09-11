Marine Corps League provides flag ceremony at Henderson Hall

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marine Corps League came together for a flag ceremony in one of West Virginia’s most historical foundations.

The service group did this for the Henderson Hall plantation.

The group provided the establishment with both a new American flag and a new marine corps flag.

Officials with Henderson Hall say that they are thankful for this ceremony.

And that it means a lot considering the historical significance of Archibald Henderson to the marine corps.

As he was the longest-serving member of the corps with a staggering 52 years.

“It’s significant because of Archibald Henderson was the “grand old man” of the marine corps. And we as marines love to honor our history and the sacrifices of the ones before us have made,” says Marine Corps League mid-east division chaplain, Scott Kirby.

The Marine Corps League says that they also wanted this to be a dedication to the marines and other servicemen lost on 9/11.

