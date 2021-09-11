Advertisement

The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival begins

By Laura Bowen
Sep. 10, 2021
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival kicked off for its 45th year at the Ohio Riverfront Park Friday evening.

It’s an event that draws in crowds every year. Over 12 sternwheelers lined the river and vendors lined the streets while crowds shuffled through.

Live music, kid-friendly activities, pageants, fireworks, and more will fill this weekend with some family-friendly fun. The opening ceremony rang in the event with the star spangled banner.

The festival will run through Sunday this weekend.

For more information, click this link: https://ohio-river-sternwheel-festival.myshopify.com/

