Sternwheel Festival officials preparing for special fireworks show

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Sternwheel Festival is currently in day two, and officials have a special event for attendants today.

Officials say that they have a special fireworks show exhibit that will be taking place tonight from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

These fireworks will be going off in sync with the music that will be played by 95.1 WXIL.

Officials say that attendants will be in store for a big show tonight.

“Some of them are new. They’ve recently come out as being available for purchase. And as everybody knows every five years we have the waterfall off the bridge. Which this year will be the 45th, so there will be a waterfall off of the bridge. Which is one of the best spectaculars you’re ever going to see,” says festival communications director, Miranda Duty.

Officials say that these fireworks will also serve as a 9/11 tribute.

You can listen into the show with the radio station mentioned above.

