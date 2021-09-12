9/11 ceremony held at One Government Square

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg held a ceremony at the city building for the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Mayor Tom Joyce says that we all must remember what happened on that day.

“The key is to make sure the younger generation remembers what happened, and the service and the sacrifice from the thousands who were there that day,” says Joyce.

Joyce was joined by many speakers to reflect on that day, including Liza Adams.

The mother of Mary Lou Hague who was one of the nearly three thousand that passed as a result of the tragedy.

“Take every day. And make the most of it,” says Adams. “Be grateful for everything you have. Buy a Starbucks for a friend. Do things that you can do to make life better for everybody else and be grateful for everything we have.”

And to remember Hague along with the others who were lost on that day, the city unveiled a statue. Which includes a piece of the World Trade Center.

“A very important piece of the history,” says Parkersburg police chief, Joe Martin. “Not only because of Mary Lou, but for all the military folks that went and served the nation as a result of 9/11. It’s very good to remember that.”

There was also a procession for first responders in Wood County, as attendees looked on in appreciation for the people that keep them safe.

“It’s very helpful and encouraging to our staff that the community supports us in a way that a lot of cities don’t have that,” says Martin.

The ceremony also featured the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands playing the National Anthem, Amazing Grace, and God Bless The USA.

