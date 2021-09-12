Advertisement

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire

(AP)
By Guest
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Crews from three local fire departments were called to Wrights Road in Marietta Saturday for a garage fire.

Sandy Wilson saw smoke out her front windows... that’s what prompted her to look into the garage. There, she found fire. Wilson called 911 and got herself, her grandson, and their cat out of the house.

Within six minutes of Wilson’s 911 call, first responders were on the scene, hosing down the flames. In total, about thirty firefighters from the Reno, Fearing Township, and Williamstown fire departments responded.

The flames that started in the attic over the garage were out in about fifteen minutes. No one was hurt.

