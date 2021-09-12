Sheriffs: communications between law enforcement agencies have improved

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One way the September 11TH, 2001 attacks has changed how law enforcement agencies do their job is communications.

Agencies on both sides of the Ohio River say that, after the attacks 20 years ago, money became available for improved radios, and agencies began working more closely together.

Technology, and networks, were established to help them track down offenders. And while some of them might be suspected terrorists, there were people suspected of other types of crimes.

”We receive information from FUSION centers about vehicles traveling up I-77,” says Mark Warden, Chief Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s office. “It could be a wanted person that we never got before, but not it’s coming back our way.”

“I can get on the radio right here and talk to someone in Martinsburg if need be,” said Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens. “So if there would be a major disaster, we could communicate and talk with the other agencies.”

Both Chief Deputy Warden and Sheriff Stephens tell us law enforcement agencies in different parts of the country-even communities in our area-work more closely than they did 20 years ago.

