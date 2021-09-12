Advertisement

This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”

Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks
Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Night two of the Ohio Sternwheel Festival concluded with a bang as crowds gathered to watch the Harry J. Robinson “Salute to America” Fireworks.

After observing a moment of silence, the music started with The Star-Spangled Banner.

Onlookers were oohing and aahing as they listened to the music and watched the fireworks, set off over the Ohio River.

This year’s display was dubbed a “Super Show.” It celebrated the 45th anniversary of the festival and the return of the beloved “fireworks waterfall.”

This year’s show was especially poignant as it fell on the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Every year, the fireworks show has a theme. This year’s theme was patriotic.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman admits role in death of 8 members of a family
A member of a displaced family joins hands in prayer with volunteers at Beechwood Sanctuary...
The community steps up to help displaced family
Woman injured in pedestrian versus car wreck
Over 12 sternwheelers lined the water front for the opening ceremony.
The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival begins
Mary Lou Hague Sports and Arts Complex
Remembering 9/11 and Mary Lou Hague

Latest News

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire
9/11 ceremony held at One Government Square
9/11 ceremony held at One Government Square
Waterford girl builds 9/11 memorial
Waterford girl honors 9/11 victims with a memorial
Marine Corps League provides flag ceremony at Henderson Hall
Marine Corps League provides flag ceremony at Henderson Hall