This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Night two of the Ohio Sternwheel Festival concluded with a bang as crowds gathered to watch the Harry J. Robinson “Salute to America” Fireworks.

After observing a moment of silence, the music started with The Star-Spangled Banner.

Onlookers were oohing and aahing as they listened to the music and watched the fireworks, set off over the Ohio River.

This year’s display was dubbed a “Super Show.” It celebrated the 45th anniversary of the festival and the return of the beloved “fireworks waterfall.”

This year’s show was especially poignant as it fell on the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Every year, the fireworks show has a theme. This year’s theme was patriotic.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.