Waterford girl honors 9/11 victims with a memorial

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Each year, the nation comes together to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

People pay their respects to the victims in many ways, including through a moment of silence, memorial runs and stair climbs, memorials, and more.

This year, one of the 9/11 memorials can be found in Waterford.

Estella Doek built and painted a 9/11 memorial to remember and honor the lives lost.

The memorial has a painting of the World Trade Center and features the numbers 343 and 2996.

“It’s in remembrance of the people that died in 9/11,” Doek explained. “343 is for the number of firemen who died, and 2996 is for how many people died.”

Estella’s dad is a firefighter with the Marietta Fire Department, and Estella says she couldn’t imagine losing her dad as others did on 9/11.

“I did this in honor of all of them who died because I would hate for my dad to die like they did,” Doek said.

The memorial is on Waterford Run Rd near the corner of Culver Run Rd.

