Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former West Virginia prison guard has been sentenced to three months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.
That’s according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
The release says 33-year-old Scott Douglas Born of Bruceton Mills pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward earlier this year.
He admitted to having sexual contact with a female inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton from September 2018 to January 2019.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.