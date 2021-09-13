Advertisement

Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced in sexual abuse case

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former West Virginia prison guard has been sentenced to three months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.

That’s according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

The release says 33-year-old Scott Douglas Born of Bruceton Mills pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a ward earlier this year.

He admitted to having sexual contact with a female inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton from September 2018 to January 2019.

