Obituary: Beckett, Gilbert E.

Gilbert E. Beckett, 50, of Indore, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at CAMC – Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

He was born February 26, 1971 at Gassaway, the son of Janice Dawson Beckett of Spencer and the late Elbert Virgil Beckett.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Kay Nicholas, Ruth Rhodes and Evelyn Beckett; one brother, Virgil Beckett; brothers-in-law, Stanley Truman, Frank Rhodes and Denver Nicholas.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn Beckett and Ricardo Zeledon of California and Lucrieta and Stanley Truman of Maysel; son, Roy Edkin of Indore; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elsie and Robert Bailey of Spencer, Lucy Truman of Maysel, Mary and Jeff Jenkins of Lewisburg, Janet Snyder of Alabama, Ivy and Dewayne O’Neal of Chloe, Linda Nicholas also of Spencer, Barbara Taylor of North Carolina and Margaret and Junior Rush of Sandridge; brothers and sister-in-law, Okey Colegrove of Wallback, Danny (Sharon Naylor) Beckett of Chloe and Elbert Beckett, Jr. of Spencer;12 grandchildren.

Gilbert was a farmer.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 13 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Roy Huffman officiating. Burial will be in the Moore Cemetery, Wallback.

The visitation will be one hour before the service.

