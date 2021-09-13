Obituary: Bennett, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Bennett, 84, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at Camden Clark Hospital.

He was born August 28, 1937 to Evelyn and Floyd Bennett of Williamstown WV.

He is survived by his former spouse and friend Hellen Bennett, his son Leonard Bennett of Williamstown, a grandson Jeremiah Bennett (Rebekah) of Morgantown, granddaughters Katie Bennett (Ryan) of Marietta, and Beth Harris (Jeremy) of Williamstown, along with seven great grandchildren.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Williamstown and had worked as a car salesman in the area.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Sept. 16) at 11:00 am at Williamstown Baptist Church with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

