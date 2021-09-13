Obituary: Canfield, Clifford R.

Clifford R. Canfield III, 71, of Marietta, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 1, 1950, in Marietta, Ohio to Clifford Canfield II and BettyJo Hern.

Cliff graduated from Williamstown High School. He was veteran of the Untied States Navy.

Cliff married Carolyn Warner on November 1, 1984.

He was Co-owner of MKB Leasing and also worked as a salesman for New Weihl Olds, Bob Bingler Ford and Pioneer Family in Williamstown. Cliff was a member of the First Baptist Church in Williamstown.

Cliff will be deeply missed by his wife Carolyn; son Nathan R. Canfield and grandchild Jamie Austin.

In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer; grandson Tyler Hopkins and brother David Canfield.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Kent Parks officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Settlers Bank, 115 3rd St., Marietta, OH 45750 Attn: Steve Hall, to offset funeral expenses.

