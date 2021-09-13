Advertisement

Obituary: Cunningham, Joseph R

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Joseph R Cunningham, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family.  Born to the late Ray and Hallie Mollohan Cunningham, he was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School, class of 1971.  He retired from the Dept. of Highways with 42 years of service in a variety of positions, ending as an assistant supervisor.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cunningham was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Cunningham and an infant son Chad Cunningham.

A Christian by faith, Mr. Cunningham enjoyed hunting, coon hunting, and fishing and following his retirement became an avid watcher of television westerns like Gunsmoke and Wagon Train.

He is survived by his wife Alice Petty Cunningham, his children Cheyenne (Ivan) Luyao, John Richard (Jodi) McClead and Mindy (Chris) McKeever; grandchildren Jacob McClead, Isaiah McClead, Aiden Cogar, Crimson McClead, Abigail McKeever, Molly McKeever, Filemon Luyao and Bailey Luyao; one great-grandchild River Ray McClead and siblings Sheila (Larry) Goldizen and Sonja (Alan) Artibise.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Matheny Whited Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Welch officiating.  Visitaion will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and until time of the service Wednesday.  Interment will be a Beatty Cemetery.

To honor Joe, the family has asked that donations in his name be made to APDA (American Parkinson Disease Association), PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave Fl 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.

The family would like to thank the Hospice care nurses and Jodi McClead for their care of Joe. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

