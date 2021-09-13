Advertisement

Obituary: Halbert, Joseph Earl

Joseph Halbert obit
Joseph Halbert obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Joseph Earl Halbert, 57, of Parkersburg went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born November 9, 1963 a son of David Earl and Barbara Joan Rhodes Halbert.

Joseph was a jack of all trades and worked in the automotive industry. He enjoyed gospel music and was a member of various groups, currently with Dayspring. He played the piano, bass and was a vocalist. Joseph was a member of The One Church where he was a member of the Praise Team and also played piano.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Debbie Lea Ferrell Halbert; three daughters Amber Nelson (Rodney) of Parkersburg, Heather Gordy (Caleb) of Arizona and Faith Halbert of Parkersburg; two step-sons Clayton Stephens (Heaven) and Michael Hensley (Kyrie); two brothers Tim Halbert (Cindy) of Parkersburg and Robert Halbert (Onelio) of Washington D.C.; three grandchildren Cayden Nelson, Titus Nelson and Fenton Halbert; seven step-grandchildren Levi, Asher, Chevelle and Colton Stephens, and Lillie, Drake, and Maverick Hensley; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Parkersburg First Assembly of God, 139 Hill Avenue, Parkersburg officiated by Pastor J.T. Douglas, of The One Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen South Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of sympathy with his family.

