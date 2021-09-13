Obituary: Haynes, Michael Ray

Michael Ray Haynes, 75, of Williamstown passed away September 10, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 12, 1945, the son of the late Howard R. and Ruth Elinor Nohe Haynes.

Mike had served his country in the US Army National Guard. He was a fifty-four year member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 132 of Charleston. He owned and operated MR Haynes Excavating and enjoyed his work. Mike was a Christian and longtime member of the Sand Hill United Methodist Church. He was a proud supporter of the Williamstown High School and was a Super Booster. He used his knowledge, support and resources to assist his church, the high school and his community. He was a forty-seven year member of Williamstown Masonic Lodge 129.

Mike’s greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren, wanting them to live their best life. He spent many a day following them to any event they were involved with.

Mike is survived by his wife of fifty-five years Sandy Jackson Haynes, children Lori Ann Reynolds (John Gearheart III), Shawn Michael Haynes (Kelli Vass Hill) of Williamstown, five grandchildren Taylor Ranger (Rakeem), BreeAnn Reynolds, Carter Haynes, Kamryn Haynes, Keatyn Haynes, bonus grandchildren Sydney Hill, Garrett Hill, Gavin Hill, Jonathan Reynolds, Kirstin Reynolds, Demetrius Gearheart, great grandchildren Kyndall Ranger, Chance Ranger, siblings by marriage Mike and Marie Jackson, Steve and Donna Jackson, Steve and Lois Townsend, Mike and Tina Copenhaver, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including Sherry Meek, David Henry, Kathie Sue Pugh and Robert Henry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Nick Haynes, step brother Larry Maston and his grandparents.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at the Williamstown Cemetery with Masonic Rites by the Williamstown Masonic Lodge 129.

Visitation will be 4 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Sand Hill United Methodist Church or the Williamstown High School Boosters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

