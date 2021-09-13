Obituary: Hose, Rose O’Sharon Cain

Rose O’Sharon Cain Hose, 69, of Parkersburg passed away September 9, 2021 at The Willows Center.

She was born July 27, 1952 in Parkersburg, a daughter of Edna Alice Dickerson Cain and the late Robert Cain. She enjoyed crafting, candy making, collecting dolls and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Rose is survived by her daughter, Adreama Gregg (Jon) of Williamstown; her son, Rick Hose (Janae) of Florida; five siblings, Sarah Shuman (Jim) of Vienna, John Cain (Peggy) of Waverly, Paul Cain of Parkersburg, Tina Gulley of Vienna and Jimmy Lemley (Angie) of Rockport; six grandchildren, Keyton Sampson, Kylee Sampson, Conor Hose, Alexis Avellino, Joshua Gregg and Austin Gregg; and one great-grandchild, Brantley Gump.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Cain.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Jim Shuman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hose family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lambertatman.com.

