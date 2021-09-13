Obituary: Long, James William

James William Long 72 years old of Parkersburg WV fell asleep in death September 7, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.He was born in Parkersburg, August 31, 1949. Jim was a loving father to his two children, son, Dustin Long and daughter, Rachel (Long) Mcbride. Left behind also was his pride and joy, his grandson Zachary Mcbride. Jim was widowed by his loving wife, Sue Long with whom he was married to for 41 years. Jim was loved by everyone that knew him and had a passion for art. He was an amazing artist and most that knew him have a piece of his art somewhere in their home. He had faith in the Bible’s promise of a life without pain and suffering and looks forward to a resurrection with perfect health and to be reunited with his loving wife.He was preceded in death by his parents April Bowser and Harold Ross Long.Location and time of a memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.