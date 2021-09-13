Advertisement

Obituary: Meriwether, Robert S.

By Guest
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Robert S. Meriwether (Bob), 52, went to meet his Heavenly Father on September 8, 2021.  Bob was a member of Decatur Baptist Church in Little Hocking, OH.

Bob was born on February 21, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his brother Bill (Teresa) Meriwether, Uncle Howard Ogden, Aunt Velma (Rudy) Alvarado, Aunt Gail Jones, niece Courtney (Zac) Martin, nephew Curtis (Camilla) Meriwether, and several great nieces and nephews.  Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother William S Meriwether and Eliza Jane Jones Meriwether, Uncle Tony (Shirley) Jones, Uncle Junior Jones, and Aunt Marie Ogden.

Bob was an active member of the River City Runners and Walkers Club.  He loved the people in this club, and they accepted him and loved him back. He poured his heart and soul into this club like very few other things in his life.  Bob was also an avid Pickleball player and made many good friends while playing at the Parkersburg YMCA and City Park.

Bob also loved his family very much … especially his nieces and nephew. He made a family tradition of giving personalized ornaments at Christmas.  A big part of Bob’s family is his lifelong best friend Pat (Doralene) Hayes from the Columbus, Ohio area.

There will not be a funeral service, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the River City Runners and Walkers Club in Bob’s memory, so his legacy might live on in future runners and walkers. Follow this link to make contact and donate …

https://www.rivercityrunners.com/?fbclid=IwAR2lvPuu2UKPvvZCAaD38QRXJgh85eYPm8HYgA_BzgZiNJ_5v_dhMNuhCyQ

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

