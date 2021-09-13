Obituary: Moler, Joyce Rhaye

Surrounded by her loving family, Joyce Rhaye Moler of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was the daughter of Leola Border Lindsay and the late Thomas N. Lindsay. She was a graduate of Harrisville High School, Class of 1972, and West Virginia University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Ray Moler; children Ann Funk (Cameron) and Nathan Moler (Amanda); grandchildren Haley Spears, Joseph Moler, Alivia Funk and Penelope Funk; and siblings Janice Cline who is her twin, Iva Gail Highfill (Michael), Fernande Stewart (Brian) and Marilyn Cook (Brian).

A member of Newark Baptist Church, she enjoyed singing in the church choir, sewing, making quilts and weaving rugs. She worked at the Wirt County Journal and was the editor for 8 years. She also was the president of Friends of Blennerhassett and worked as a substitute teacher. Of all the things she was involved in, she lived for her children and grandchildren.

Services will be held at Newark Baptist Church Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until time of the service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

