Obituary: Rose, Carol Jean

Carol Jean Rose, 74 of Harrisville, died Sept. 8, 2021 at Acuity Hospital, Wheeling, WV.

She was born Jan. 24, 1947 in Junction City, OH the daughter of the late George F. and Pauline Bell Queen. Carol had worked in housekeeping at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville. She liked to vacation in FL and TX, loved quilting and loved life.

She is survived by her companion, Joe Edward Davis; children, Lisa M. Rose of Newark, OH, Chuck Rose of Crooksville, OH and David Rose of New Lexington, OH; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Carol’s wishes were to be cremated. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family in arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to them at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

