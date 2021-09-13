Advertisement

Obituary: Rose, Carol Jean

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carol Jean Rose, 74 of Harrisville, died Sept. 8, 2021 at Acuity Hospital, Wheeling, WV.

She was born Jan. 24, 1947 in Junction City, OH the daughter of the late George F. and Pauline Bell Queen.  Carol had worked in housekeeping at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville.  She liked to vacation in FL and TX, loved quilting and loved life.

She is survived by her companion, Joe Edward Davis; children, Lisa M. Rose of Newark, OH, Chuck Rose of Crooksville, OH and David Rose of New Lexington, OH; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Carol’s wishes were to be cremated.  Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family in arrangements.  Online condolences may be sent to them at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire
Power outages reported in south Parkersburg area Sunday morning
Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks
This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID cases
https://dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/default.aspx
West Virginia sets 2 daily records for positive virus cases

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carpenter, Robert Leroy
Obituary: Long, James William
Obituary: Long, James William
Bennett, Jerry Lee
Obituary: Bennett, Jerry Lee
Clifford R. Canfield obit
Obituary: Canfield, Clifford R.