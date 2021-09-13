Advertisement

Obituary: Shuman, Casper Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Casper Lee Shuman of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.  A resident of Elizabeth Care Center, he was the son of the late Wesley McIntyre and Bessie Maude Shuman.  Born in Shuman Hollow, Munday, WV, he attended school in Wirt County, leaving to work for Clarence McCauley, on the Glen Roberts Farm and WESVACO.

He was preceded by his parents, his wife Pauline Ledsome Shuman, his children Gary Paul Shuman and an infant son, and siblings Carl McIntyre Jr and Della Pearl Farrell.

Casper attended Good Hope Church at Mayberry. He enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles at Elizabeth Care Center, several of which are hanging on the walls; was a champion at BINGO, loved gardening. He never met a stranger no matter where he went.

He is survived by his children Wayne Shuman, Scotty Shuman, Diane Shuman, Brenda Shuman; siblings Lawrence McIntyre, John McIntyre, Jim McIntyre, Della Florence Smith and Judy Hales and a very special nephew Wesley “Eddie” McIntyre and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire
Power outages reported in south Parkersburg area Sunday morning
Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks
This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID cases
9/11 ceremony held at One Government Square
9/11 ceremony held at One Government Square

Latest News

Clifford R. Canfield obit
Obituary: Canfield, Clifford R.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wolfe, Ronald Gene
Michael Ray Haynes obit
Obituary: Haynes, Michael Ray
Roger Wilson obit
Obituary: Wilson, Roger L.