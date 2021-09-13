Obituary: Shuman, Casper Lee

Casper Lee Shuman of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. A resident of Elizabeth Care Center, he was the son of the late Wesley McIntyre and Bessie Maude Shuman. Born in Shuman Hollow, Munday, WV, he attended school in Wirt County, leaving to work for Clarence McCauley, on the Glen Roberts Farm and WESVACO.

He was preceded by his parents, his wife Pauline Ledsome Shuman, his children Gary Paul Shuman and an infant son, and siblings Carl McIntyre Jr and Della Pearl Farrell.

Casper attended Good Hope Church at Mayberry. He enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles at Elizabeth Care Center, several of which are hanging on the walls; was a champion at BINGO, loved gardening. He never met a stranger no matter where he went.

He is survived by his children Wayne Shuman, Scotty Shuman, Diane Shuman, Brenda Shuman; siblings Lawrence McIntyre, John McIntyre, Jim McIntyre, Della Florence Smith and Judy Hales and a very special nephew Wesley “Eddie” McIntyre and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.