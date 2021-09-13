Advertisement

Obituary: Wilson, Roger L.

Roger Wilson obit
Roger Wilson obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Roger Lee Wilson, 71, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.

He was the son of Virgil Delmas and Betty Delores Wilson.

Roger loved fishing, hunting, camping, cookouts, hiking, and long talks.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Roach Wilson; mother, Betty Wilson Arnold; daughters, Trecia (Alan) Collinsworth and Jeanna Wilson; stepson, Christopher Croft; stepdaughter, Carolyn (Travis) Barnhart; grandchildren, Dustin, Amber, Amy, Chloe and Wyatt and greatgrandchildren, Hayzlee, Ashur, Josiah and Rosalee.

Preceded in death by his father, Virgil Wilson; brother, Gene Wilson; sisters, Linda Wilson Krol and Donna Wilson Cogley.

Per Roger’s request, there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Wilson family.

