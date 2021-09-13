Obituary: Wolfe, Ronald Gene

Ronald Gene Wolfe age 72, of Davisville, WV, formerly of Bancroft, WV passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Ron was born on December 17, 1948 to Evelyn and Jack Wolfe. He graduated from Poca High School in 1966 and after graduation he served in the United States Army. Ron married his wife Leah Wolfe on May 19, 1984 and worked for Flexsys Chemical Plant as a boiler operator for over 25 years. He was a proud father of his two children, Andy and Joy.

Ron was an active member of the First Assembly of God. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Jack and his sister, Linda Minner.

Ron is survived by his wife, Leah Wolfe of 37 years; son, Andy and his wife Ashley; daughter, Joy Moody and four grandsons, Easton, Maverick, Joshua and Elijah, whom he loved deeply.

Per Ron’s request, there will be no funeral or graveside services or viewing. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wolfe family.

