Advertisement

US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic

FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The Biden administration says it will give $482 million to aviation manufacturers to help save jobs at companies that are still struggling because of the pandemic.

The Transportation Department said Monday that companies getting the money must not lay off workers or cut their pay.

The government says the money will protect up to 22,500 jobs.

The pandemic caused a sharp drop in air travel that reduced demand for new planes.

An estimated 100,000 aerospace jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Fire Departments Called In For Wrights Road Garage Fire
Power outages reported in south Parkersburg area Sunday morning
Sternwheeler Festival Fireworks
This Year’s Sternwheel Fireworks a “Salute to America”
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,463 new COVID cases
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival’s return a success

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, students arrive with their guardians for in-person...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
COVID-19 vaccine for children may be ready by October, experts say
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan