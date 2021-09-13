West Virginia officials encourage the public to get vaccinated

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Show me a hospital that is overrun by vaccine injuries.”

That’s what West Virginia Senate Majority Leader and pulmonologist Dr. Tom Takubo said he tells patients who tell him they aren’t getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for fear of adverse effects.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had Takubo on his Monday press briefing to show that it isn’t just his usual team calling for vaccinations.

Takubo said he often hears patients say they would rather get COVID and build immunity by surviving it, but according to Takubo, that’s not a good option.

“Every single day, in the outpatient office, we’re seeing patients with complications from COVID infection. In fact, the literature clearly states up to five months many people are still having symptoms and not fully back to normal after COVID infection,” said Takubo. “We’re treating every day blood clots in the lungs, blood clots in the legs, problems with the heart, hypertension, people that’s had strokes, people that are still having chronic shortness of breath from COVID infection. So who knows what COVID infection is going to do long-term.

Justice said again that he is against issuing any more mask mandates or vaccine mandates, but he does want people to choose get their shots.

Thirty-one people have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia in the last 24 hours.

