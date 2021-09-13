Advertisement

West Virginia regulators consider utility upgrade request

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia utility regulators will consider a request to have state residents pay for upgrades at three coal-fired power plants after regulators in other states declined to support the changes because they were not economical.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Public Service Commission agreed Thursday to reopen the case and scheduled a hearing on Sept. 24.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power filed a request Wednesday to have West Virginia customers be responsible for $48 million annually for upgrades to keep the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties compliant.

The upgrades are federally mandated to keep the facilities operating past 2028.

