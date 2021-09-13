Wood County Commission hears from architects on new 911 center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Five architectural firms have made proposals for the renovation of the new location for the Wood County 911 center.

Those companies individually spoke to the Wood County Commission Monday. They are: ZMM Architects & Engineers, S&S Engineers & New River Engineering, WYK Associates, Inc., the Thrasher Group and McKinley Architecture and Engineering.

All of them outlined plans including upgraded technology and security, including warding off potential terrorist attacks.

The 911 center has operated from its Core road location for more than two decades, but Director Rick Woodyard says it has outgrown that site.

The commission has made a deal to purchase a nearby building that previously housed Suddenlink Communications’ call center.

”This building was hard to pass up,” Commission President Blair Couch recalled at Monday’s meeting. “I think when we initially got it offered to us, about four years ago, (its price was) $2.3 million. Then we got it for ($850,000).”

Couch says the commissioners could make a final decision on an architect some time next week.

All of the firms making presentations are from West Virginia, and some have ties to the local area, while others have previously worked on construction projects for Wood County.

The commission, meantime, approved more than $466,000 for a water line construction project for the Mineral Wells Public Service District. The district wants to replace an aging water line extending to the Claywood Park P.S.D. Mineral Wells district board members made their pitch for the project last week.

The money Wood County is providing comes from American Recovery Act funds.

