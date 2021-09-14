Access to drug treatment facilities continues to be an issue in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are currently few beds available for those seeking out drug treatment in Wood County.

It’s an issue local Recovery Coordinator Shelby Wright, whose job is to set up clients with treatment, faces often.

Official treatment facilities can be an important part of someone’s recovery from addiction.

Wright says, “They do group therapy, some of them will have classes, some of them they let them work to get back out in the community. And then, once they graduate, some of the facilities will even help get them their own car, their own apartment, a more secure job…,”

But, in Wood County, those resources can be hard to come by. Wright says it was an issue before Covid but has gotten worse. She says, at one point, facilities were limiting new clients due to the pandemic.

Recovery Point’s development director Andrew Daniels says...

“We were often full before Covid no matter what. I do think there was a bottleneck to where now we’re easing through it and everything’s starting to level out but pretty much any year you go back and look at, we’ve been full.”

And it’s not always as simple as sending clients to other parts of the state. Wright says many of her clients have to get permission from the prosecuting attorney and the judge to go to treatment.

“A lot of their stipulations is that they have to stay in Wood County. That way they can be monitored. Well, unfortunately, as I said before, in Wood County, a lot of places are full right now,” she points out.

Wright says recent moratoriums will add to that waiting list.

Daniels clarified that Recovery Point’s Parkersburg facility currently has 12 people on its waiting list. About half of them, while delayed, have a set date to move in when the next beds open up. He says empty beds are usually filled the day they become empty.

