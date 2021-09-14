Advertisement

Caught on video: Man kicks woman down escalator in N.Y. subway station

By WABC staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - The New York Police Department is looking for a man caught on camera kicking a woman down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station.

The victim said she’s traumatized.

“I’ve fallen down stairs before, but I’ve never fallen down escalators. Escalators are extremely painful,” she said.

It happened moments after she stepped off the subway. As she rode up the escalator to the street, a man pushed his way past.

The victim said she told him he should’ve said, “Excuse me.” And the video shows what happens next: He turned around and kicked her down the escalator.

A man is being sought, suspected of kicking a woman down the escalator in a Brooklyn subway...
A man is being sought, suspected of kicking a woman down the escalator in a Brooklyn subway station.(Source: NYPD/WABC/CNN)

“Like, uh, kicked me, out of nowhere and my chest. And I just came tumbling down the escalator, past everyone all the way to the bottom floor,” she said.

The victim is 32 years old and asked us not to use her name or to show her face. But she showed us her injuries, cuts and bruises to her legs and across her arms and back.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. last Thursday on the up escalator outside the Barkley center.

“...And then just out of nowhere, he felt the need to have to kick me down the stairs. You know, like as if I had the audacity to address him and tell him to say excuse me, in that moment, he felt like he just had to just kick me down,” she said.

The victim said the experience has left her traumatized, and she’s worried because the suspect remains at large.

“It was traumatic. It was scary,” she said. “Yeah, and seeing him and also his physical stature. You know, he, he looks pretty dangerous and just being around someone that looks like that makes me feel vulnerable.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the NYPD Crimestoppers hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

